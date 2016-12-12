LONDON Dec 12 Live coverage of European markets now available
Summary:
** European shares turn lower, Wall St up slightly
** Dow Jones, S&P 500 touch new records
** Oil prices soar on deal to cut crude output
** M&A also in focus, UniCredit to spin off unit
** Philips sells stake in Lumileds
** Sky faces shareholder scepticism of bid from Fox
** Lonza dips after says in talks to buy Capsugel
** STOXX rose on Friday, making its best week since January 2015
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)