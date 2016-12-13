Dec 13 HEBA Fastighets AB :

* Said on Monday it had signed agreement (so called forward funding deal) with Södertörn Holding AB, part of Wästbygg Gruppen AB, regarding acquisition of youth accommodation in Tullinge, Sweden

* To acquire all shares in Tullinge Ungdomsbostäder AB, which holds leasehold related to property and which signs agreement with Wästbygg regarding development of housing

* Development, which is to start in Q1 2017, comprises 2 buildings with 155 apartments and 52 parking places

* Deal value is about 216 million Swedish crowns ($23.56 million) and will be financed via loans

