Dec 13 HEBA Fastighets AB :
* Said on Monday it had signed agreement (so called forward funding deal) with Södertörn
Holding AB, part of Wästbygg Gruppen AB, regarding acquisition of youth accommodation in
Tullinge, Sweden
* To acquire all shares in Tullinge Ungdomsbostäder AB, which holds leasehold related to
property and which signs agreement with Wästbygg regarding development of housing
* Development, which is to start in Q1 2017, comprises 2 buildings with 155 apartments and
52 parking places
* Deal value is about 216 million Swedish crowns ($23.56 million) and will be financed via
loans
($1 = 9.1665 Swedish crowns)
