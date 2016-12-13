Dec 13 Agora SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed an annex to trilateral
agreement regarding employment reduction, dated Oct. 11,
between Agora SA, trade unions and Agora's Council of Employees
* Agreed to sign a letter of intent between the company and
trade unions concerning the intention of both sides to work out
rules of voluntary redundancies in "Gazeta Wyborcza", in case
there is a need to reduce employment in "Gazeta Wyborcza" in
2017
* In accordance with the annex, the number of people
affected by group layoffs will grow to no more than 190 people
from about 135
* The total costs related to the reduction of employment
have been estimated at c. 7.4 million zlotys ($1.77 million) and
will impact the company's and group's Q4 financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1810 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)