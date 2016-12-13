Dec 13 Hindustan Copper Ltd

* Hindustan Copper Ltd - sept quarter net profit 67.7 million rupees

* Hindustan Copper Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 1.81 billion rupees

* Hindustan Copper Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 76.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 2.25 billion rupees