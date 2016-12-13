Dec 13MolMed SpA :
* Said on Monday that European Commission has awarded a 5.9
million euro ($6.27 million) grant to the project called
EURE-CART, of which MolMed is coordinator
* The grant will partially cover R&D expenses of the project
over a 48-month period
* MolMed will receive 2.0 million euros out of the total
amount granted and will coordinate the project conducted in
consortium of nine different partners from six EU countries
* Said main expected impact of EURE-CART is the
establishment of CAR T-cell therapy as the ultimate personalised
therapy, capable of defeating neoplastic diseases
