Dec 13 Eli Lilly And Co

* discounts, provided by Lilly through a partnership with Express Scripts

* Lilly announces program to provide Insulin at discounted prices

* People who use Lilly Insulin will be able to access discounted prices for their purchases starting Jan 1, 2017

* By using Blink health platforms, people who pay full price for most Lilly Insulins may save 40 percent