Dec 13 (Reuters) -
** Rosbank is placing two bond issues for a total
value of 10 billion roubles ($164.16 million), final coupon
benchmark rate has been set at 9.80 pct per annum, according to
materials for investors
** The bank has been conducting book building for ten-year
BO-11 series bonds and later offered one more issue, BO-12
series, on the same terms
** Initial coupon benchmark rate was 9.80-9.95 percent per
annum
($1 = 60.9162 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)