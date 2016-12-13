UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Yamaha Motor Corp., USA:
* Acquisition of technology will let unit sell EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engines both within Japan, overseas
* Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products
* Fuji Heavy Industries is ceasing production and sale of multi-purpose engines, etc. at end of September 2017
* YMUS will continue after-sales service for Fuji Heavy Industries' multi-purpose engine business in North America
* Fuji Heavy Industries will transfer to Yamaha Motor Powered Products EH65, EH72, and EH65V of EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engine range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.