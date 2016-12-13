UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Monsanto Co :
* Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer
* About 99 pct of all votes cast were voted in favor of merger
* Under terms of merger agreement, Monsanto shareowners will receive $128 per share in cash at closing of merger
* Close of transaction expected by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.