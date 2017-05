Dec 13 Spain's Criteriacaixa:

* Says placement of shares in Caixabank, equivalent to 1.7 percent of the bank's share capital, priced at 3.15 euros per share

* Says accelerated placement of 100,000,000 shares raises 315 million euros ($334.6 million)

* The placement was priced at a 3.66 percent discount to Caixabank's closing share price of 3.27 euros on Tuesday Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)