Dec 13 Amerigas Partners Lp -

* Amerigas Partners, L.P. announces upsizing and pricing of issuance of new notes

* Amerigas Partners Lp- Co, unit will issue $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2025

* Amerigas Partners Lp- To use proceeds for financing Amerigas Partners' tender offer for up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: