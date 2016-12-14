BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 StrongPoint ASA :
* Said on Tuesday expects Q4 EBITDA-result to be close to 50 pct higher than last year, sees FY EBITDA to be 20 pct higher than last year
* Said cash flow from operations has continued to be strong, and StrongPoint expects to be debt free by end of this year
* Board propose extraordinary dividend of 1.00 Norwegian crown per share
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call