BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 Inteliwise SA :
* Said it has received a signed agreement from New York-based Pfizer Inc for the provision of the Virtual Advisor, Chatbot, system to support automation of customer services
* Within the agreement Inteliwise to provide the system assistance services for 12 months starting from the day the system is launched in Q1, 2017
* The agreement value is over 15 pct of the company's capital
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call