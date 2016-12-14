Dec 14 Inteliwise SA :

* Said it has received a signed agreement from New York-based Pfizer Inc for the provision of the Virtual Advisor, Chatbot, system to support automation of customer services

* Within the agreement Inteliwise to provide the system assistance services for 12 months starting from the day the system is launched in Q1, 2017

* The agreement value is over 15 pct of the company's capital

