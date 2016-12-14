BRIEF-Energy Transfer announces binding open season for project permian express 3
* Energy Transfer announces binding open season for project permian express 3
Dec 14 Tiger Airways Holdings
* Unit divests stake in Tigerair Taiwan
* Says unit to sell its 10 percent stake in Tigerair Taiwan to China Airlines Limited
* Says Tigerair Taiwan will cease to use Tigerair website as its sales and distribution platform
SANTIAGO, May 15 LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest airline, reported a slightly smaller profit than expected in the first quarter, as local currency appreciation and inflation raised costs, the company reported on Monday.