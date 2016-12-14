BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 Sword Group SE :
* Announced on Tuesday the disposal of Simalaya France
* The company was sold to Colombus on December 7, 2016
* This disposal will not have any tangible effect on the expansion plan presented to the market in September 2016
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call