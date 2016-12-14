Dec 14 Prescient Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2016

* Headline earnings per share from continuing operations of 0.95 cents per share (September 2015: 0.80 cents per share)

* Headline earnings per share from discontinued operations of 2.39 cents per share (September 2015: 3.05 cents per share)

* Interim gross dividend of 2.25 cents per share (September 2015: 2.85 cents per share)

* Total revenue for Information Management Services unit for six months ended 30 September 2016 amounted to 292.6 million rand compared to 258.8 million rand