BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 CD Projekt SA
* Four projects by CD Projekt and one by GOG.com will receive around 30 million zlotys ($7.19 million) in subsidies
* The subsidies have been granted under the GameINN program organised by Poland's National Centre for Research and Development
* Among other companies which will receive subsidies are also Bloober Team SA, CI Games SA, Farm 51 Group SA and Vivid Games SA
($1 = 4.1708 zlotys)
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016