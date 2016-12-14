Dec 14 Apogee Enterprises Inc

* Says deal for approximately $135 million

* Apogee delivering on growth strategies: acquires N. American curtainwall company, Sotawall Inc.

* deal for approximately $135 million

* Apogee funded acquisition from cash and its credit facility.

* Sotawall EBITDA margins will be accretive to co and architectural framing systems segment, accretive to earnings in fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: