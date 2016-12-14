BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
* James Risoleo will succeed Walter as president, Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan 1, 2017
* W. Edward Walter, president and Chief Executive Officer of Host Hotels & Resorts, to step down at year-end 2016
* James F. Risoleo will succeed Walter as president and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2017
* Risoleo will also be appointed to company's board of directors
* Walter will remain with Host Hotels through January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board