BRIEF-Imperial Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Noble Corporation PLC :
* Noble corporation plc announces increase in maximum tender amount in cash tender offer for senior notes by wholly-owned subsidiary
* Maximum tender amount with respect to 2020 notes increased from $200 million to $300 million principal amount
* Increased aggregate maximum purchase price for its previously announced cash tender offers from $500 million to $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016