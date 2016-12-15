Dec 15 Eurocash SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has agreed on the acquisition of Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi sp. z o.o. (PDA) by Eurocash on one condition

* Gets the go-ahead by UOKiK on condition that PDA's wholesale warehouse of alcoholic beverages in Pabianice will be excluded from the transaction between Eurocash and KJD Investment sp. z o.o. (PDA's shareholder)

* In Oct., Eurocash informed about UOKiK's objections concerning the takeover due to a potential infringement of competition on some local markets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)