Dec 15 Eurocash SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Poland's Office of Competition and
Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has agreed on the acquisition of
Polska Dystrybucja Alkoholi sp. z o.o. (PDA) by Eurocash on one
condition
* Gets the go-ahead by UOKiK on condition that PDA's
wholesale warehouse of alcoholic beverages in Pabianice will be
excluded from the transaction between Eurocash and KJD
Investment sp. z o.o. (PDA's shareholder)
* In Oct., Eurocash informed about UOKiK's objections
concerning the takeover due to a potential infringement of
competition on some local markets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)