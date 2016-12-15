BRIEF-ilShinBioBase signs contract worth 600 mln won
* Says it signed 600 million won contract with Il Dong Bio Science Co Ltd, to provide lyophilizer
Dec 15 Selvita SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed an investment loan agreement up to 5.6 million zlotys ($1.32 million) with PKO BP
* The loan is to be used to finance partially the purchase of a property in Krakow, Poland
* The loan is due by Dec. 12, 2023
($1 = 4.2379 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
