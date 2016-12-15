Dec 15 Yazicilar Holding :
* Says unit Anadolu Endüstri Holding, SEEF Foods and
Koninklijke Bunge signs an agreement for Ana Gda Ihtiyac
Maddeleri ve Sanayi Ticaret shares
* According to the agreement Anadolu Endüstri Holding will
sells its 55.25 percent shares, and SEEF Foods its 44.75 percent
shares in Ana Gda to Koninklijke Bunge
* Its expected the share transaction completed in the Q1 of
2017
* The value of Ana Gida counted as 172.5 million lira
($48.92 million) and the final sale will be determined as result
of year-end cash, debt and working capital corrections
