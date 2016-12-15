Dec 15 Gecina SA :

* Announced on Wednessday that it signed a lease with the Orange Group for an average firm period of 11 years covering 16,000 sq.m of the Sky 56 building in Lyon Part-Dieu

* This 30,700 sq.m project is currently under construction, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2018

* Considering the space let previously to Icade and Linkcity in 2015 (25 pct of the space), the pre-letting rate is now up to nearly 80 pct

* This building is expected to generate almost 9.3 million euros ($9.76 million) of full-year rental income, with a net yield on cost of around 7 pct

