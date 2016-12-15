Dec 15 Gecina SA :
* Announced on Wednessday that it signed a lease with the
Orange Group for an average firm period of 11 years covering
16,000 sq.m of the Sky 56 building in Lyon Part-Dieu
* This 30,700 sq.m project is currently under construction,
with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2018
* Considering the space let previously to Icade and Linkcity
in 2015 (25 pct of the space), the pre-letting rate is now up to
nearly 80 pct
* This building is expected to generate almost 9.3 million
euros ($9.76 million) of full-year rental income, with a net
yield on cost of around 7 pct
