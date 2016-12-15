UPDATE 3-Hong Kong, China regulators approve bond trading link
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
Dec 15 Worldpay Group Plc
* Ruth Prior, currently deputy chief financial officer at worldpay, will become chief operating officer
* Dave Hobday, managing director, Worldpay UK has resigned from Worldpay to take up a position as chief executive of a private equity owned business
* Have finalised appointment of Hobday successor, who has significant board experience, strong track record in business transformation and financial services
* Expect to be able to announce this appointment and for Dave Hobday's successor to join Worldpay in new year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
By Anusha Ravindranath May 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday, with Indonesia hitting a near four-week low, while Singapore extended losses to touch its lowest in two weeks after the city-state's exports growth contracted in April. Regional markets were in line with the weakness in broader Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 percent, amid concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to push thr