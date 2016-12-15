Dec 15 Worldpay Group Plc

* Ruth Prior, currently deputy chief financial officer at worldpay, will become chief operating officer

* Dave Hobday, managing director, Worldpay UK has resigned from Worldpay to take up a position as chief executive of a private equity owned business

* Have finalised appointment of Hobday successor, who has significant board experience, strong track record in business transformation and financial services

* Expect to be able to announce this appointment and for Dave Hobday's successor to join Worldpay in new year