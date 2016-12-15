UPDATE 3-Hong Kong, China regulators approve bond trading link
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
Dec 15 DNB ASA :
* Norway's largest bank DNB will have no problem adjusting to raised capital buffer requirement, spokesman Even Westerveld said
* He declined to comment on any potential impact the raised buffer could have on the bank's dividend
* Earlier on Thursday Norway's finance ministry said it will increase its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks to 2.0 percent from end-2017 compared with 1.5 percent currently, giving banks 12 months to build the additional capital they need Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
By Anusha Ravindranath May 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday, with Indonesia hitting a near four-week low, while Singapore extended losses to touch its lowest in two weeks after the city-state's exports growth contracted in April. Regional markets were in line with the weakness in broader Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 percent, amid concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to push thr