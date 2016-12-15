PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Glencore Plc
* Has accepted $1.13 billion of principal amount of notes for purchase as of its early tender date
* Glencore announces early tender offer results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Looking to dampen impact from competition, falling hog prices