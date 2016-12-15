BRIEF-Autek China to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 8 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
Dec 15 Papilly AB (publ) :
* Signs agreements with one company in construction sector and one in staffing sector
* Initial value of the deals is 125,000 Swedish crowns ($13,3450) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3648 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
