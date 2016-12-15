National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG) informs investors that,
following relevant resolution of its Board of Directors and in
accordance with the Commitments stemming from NBG's updated
Restructuring Plan, as this was approved by the European
Commission on December 4th 2015, it has proceeded to repayment
of the contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) amounting to
€2,029.2m which it had issued in December 2015 and were held by
the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), following previous
relevant approval by the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of
the European Central Bank in accordance with the applicable
regulatory framework. It is noted that, following the repayment
of the CoCos, the Group's capital adequacy ratio remains at high
levels (CET1 16.9%) in relation to the stipulated supervisory
limits confirming the Bank's strong capital base.