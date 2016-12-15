BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
Dec 15 Nucor Corp
* Nucor Corp Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35
* Nucor Corp says Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nucor Corp - expects Q4 results to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 per diluted share
* Nucor Corp - Nucor expects Q4 results to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 per diluted share
* Nucor Corp says expected decline in earnings in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 is primarily due to lower margins in steel mills segment
* Nucor says Trade cases initiated by U.S. steel industry targeting product groups having positive impact;steel imports down about 19% this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala at an event in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: JSW Steel earnings press meet in Mumb