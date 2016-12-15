Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET
Japan's March core machinery orders disappoint, underscore fragile recovery
Dec 15 Cherry AB (publ) :
* Yggdrasil Gaming has signed a deal with Lottoland to integrate its full suite of video slots directly into the online lottery betting operator
Source text: bit.ly/2gNbhF8
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Japan's March core machinery orders disappoint, underscore fragile recovery
May 17Kingclean Electric Co Ltd : * Says it elects Ni Zugen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints Zhu Fuxian as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/SIh5TB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)