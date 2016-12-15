BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment revises div payment plan for FY 2016 to pay cash 1.3 yuan/10 shares
* Says it adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016, and decided to pay cash div 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
Dec 15 Miris Holding AB (publ) :
* Rights issue, for which the subscription period ended on December 9, 2016, was subscribed to 108%
* Receives proceeds of about 33.1 million Swedish crowns ($3.53 million) before issue costs
May 17 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/L3rZs5 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)