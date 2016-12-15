LONDON, Dec 15 (IFR) - A new industry committee responsible
for derivatives product identifiers has launched the first in a
series of consultations as it eyes an April 2017 launch for
testing an automated ISIN creation service for over-the-counter
swaps.
The Product Committee of the Derivatives Service Bureau -
the swaps arm of the Association of National Numbering Agencies
- includes representatives from banks, buyside firms and trading
venues. Nine committee members, who participate for a two-year
term, comprise Citigroup, JP Morgan, Societe Generale, Allianz
Global Investors, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management,
Bloomberg, Tradeweb and the InterContinental Exchange.
New pre and post-trade transparency rules under the second
Markets in Financial Instruments Directive require certain OTC
derivatives to be traded on regulated venues from January 2018.
In draft regulatory technical standards issued in 2015, the
European Securities and Markets Authority ruled that swaps must
be categorised using ISINs to determine which products are
subject to the requirements.
The DSB was created by ANNA - which serves as the
registration authority for ISIN standards for bonds and
exchange-traded derivatives - after publication of the RTS. The
new committee will be responsible for product governance and
have direct involvement in the creation and maintenance of data
specifications for OTC swaps ISINs as well as addressing new
products.
"Because of the global nature of derivative products, it
made sense to create a brand new entity that provides the
industry with the opportunity to build, from the ground up, a
system that is fit for purpose and uses best-of-breed technology
and processes to achieve that," said Sassan Danesh, managing
partner of Etrading Software - a management services partner of
the DSB, which is also represented on the new committee.
The initial consultation is seeking industry comment on the
key objectives and principles for generating identifiers. The
consultation ends on December 30 for publication by the end of
January.
Findings from an earlier DSB consultation on how
participants will connect to the service and obtain ISINs, as
well as the approach for on-boarding onto the user-acceptance
testing platform, will be published on December 19.
Despite widespread calls for the creation of an industry
governance committee to advise ANNA and encourage innovation,
some participants have been disappointed by the limited
membership of DSB's product committee. Given the scale of the
task and ambitious deadlines, many believe that a full industry
dialogue is still required, which may not be achieved through a
consultation process.
"There's still a lot that needs to be resolved over the next
two months and there hasn't been a lot of discussion around some
of the questions such as the treatment of structured products
and package trades," said Karel Engelen, co-head of data,
reporting and FpML at ISDA. "There's a lot still to do,
particularly if there's a commitment to a testing deadline at
the end of the first quarter."
Membership of the committee was limited to buyside, sellside
and platform operators, leaving industry groups like ISDA -
which spearheaded an initiative for product identification
standards in 2015 and formed a symbology governance committee -
on the sidelines of the debate.
GRANULARITY LEVEL
Key questions still to be answered include the appropriate
level of granularity for categorising OTC derivatives. According
to the RTS, separate ISINs must be issued for every maturity
date. That means 10-year interest rate swaps issued just one day
apart will trade under different ISINs. In addition, negotiated
fixed-leg prices in a swap trade are also treated as a data
field, potentially leading almost every swap to trade with its
own ISIN.
"The industry already has highly scalable systems to cope
with high volumes of market data, which are much higher than the
volumes of reference data that we're talking about," said
Danesh.
"The inclusion of fixed price as a field is more problematic
than maturity dates as there's an almost continuous flow of
ISINs from prices ticking up and down. If there's too much
granularity it becomes difficult to extract useful historic
data."
ISDA analysis shows that the approach delivered just 1.5
trades per ISIN over a three-month period, compared with 376
trades if those characteristics were removed.
Testing is scheduled to run for six months and DSB expects
the service to be live for zero-touch ISIN creation on October 1
- three months ahead of MiFID II implementation.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Ian Edmondson)