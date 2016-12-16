Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* Trivago announces pricing of initial public offering

* Trivago priced its IPO of 26.1 million ADSs, representing class A shares of its affiliate, Travel b.v.* at $11.00 per ADS

* Trivago says ADSs are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ global select market under ticker symbol "TRVG" on december 16, 2016