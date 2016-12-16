UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
Dec 16 Valneva SE :
* Announced on Thursday closing of private placement in connection with 15.2 million euros ($15.9 million)investment by MVM Life Science Partners
* MVM's investment consists of a combined purchase of new shares together with a tranche of shares from existing undisclosed shareholders of Valneva
* Valneva now completed the issuance of 2,884,615 new ordinary shares to funds managed by MVM by way of a private placement without preferential subscription rights
* Placement resulted in aggregate proceeds of 7.5 million euros for Valneva
* The total number of ordinary shares has increased to 77,582,714.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.