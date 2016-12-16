Dec 16 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd

* The Board of Oakley Capital Investments Limited is pleased to declare the Company's maiden dividend of 4.5 pence per share in respect of the 2016 financial year

* The dividend will be paid on 30 January 2017 to shareholders registered on 30 December 2016

* The ex-dividend date is 29 December 2016

* The Board will adopt a dividend policy which takes into account the profitability and underlying performance of the Company in addition to capital requirements, cash flows and distributable reserves

* The Board intends to maintain a 4.5 pence per share for the 2017 financial year, paying 2.25 pence per share semi-annually following the publication of half yearly reports as of 30 June and 31 December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)