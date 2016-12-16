Dec 16 Norway's Industry and Fisheries Ministry
said:
* Norway's industry and fisheries ministry will cut
marketing tariffs paid by seafood companies to Norwegian seafood
council from Jan 1 2017
* Norway's industry and fisheries ministry says new tariff
on salmon and trout and most pelagic fish is cut to 0.3 percent
from 0.6 percent
* For other fish species the tariff will be unchanged at
0.75 percent
* Norway's industry and fisheries ministry says high demand
and new export records has resulted in a jump in the revenues to
the seafood council and the tariff was to high compared to what
was needed for marketing
* Estimated market tariff for 2016 is 560 million Norwegian
crowns ($64.71 million), expected 2017 revenues to the seafood
council is around 350 million crowns based on the new tariff
($1 = 8.6539 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)