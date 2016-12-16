Dec 16 Fortum Oyj

* says Fortum and PT Jakarta Propertindo have non-bindingly agreed to look into a possible cooperation to construct waste-to-energy plant in Jakarta, Indonesia

* says according to its strategy, Fortum is exploring investment and partnership opportunities in city solutions in selected urban metropolis in Asia

* says Fortum's strategic priority is the consolidation of the generation business in Europe Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)