Dec 16 Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Ltd :

* Total subscription consideration for the deal is krw210.92 billion

* very substantial acquisition in relation to subscription of equity interest in Binex Co., Ltd.

* Co entered into share subscription agreement with target company, being a company listed on kosdaq

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange on 19 dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: