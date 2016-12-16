BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares waver around 11-month highs
** Actelion hits fresh record high on takeover expectations
** Generali boosted by report of possible sale of French unit to Allianz
** Healthcare leads sectoral gainers, Miners down
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: