Dec 16 Kruk SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has started offering up to 1 mln of series G shares of the nominal value of 1 zloty each in a private subscription

* The offer will be conducted through accelerated bookbuilding among eligible investors designated by the management board

* WOOD & Co and Dom Maklerski PKO Bank Polska (advisors) to act in the Offering as Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner

($1 = 4.2336 zlotys)

