BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago
Dec 16 Kruk SA :
* Said on Thursday that it has started offering up to 1 mln of series G shares of the nominal value of 1 zloty each in a private subscription
* The offer will be conducted through accelerated bookbuilding among eligible investors designated by the management board
* WOOD & Co and Dom Maklerski PKO Bank Polska (advisors) to act in the Offering as Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner
($1 = 4.2336 zlotys)
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago