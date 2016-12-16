BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Societe De La Tour Eiffel SA :
* Announces success of capital increase with maintenance of preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately 140 million euros ($146.38 million)
* 2,145,062 new ordinary shares have been subscribed for representing approximately 81 pct of the new ordinary shares to be issued
* The proceeds of the capital increase will contribute to finance an acquisition project in Nanterre with a value of 145 million euros (excluding rights) by the end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9564 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: