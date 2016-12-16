Dec 16 Xbiotech Inc -
* Xbiotech-Announced it received Day 180 List Of Outstanding
Issues from European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use
* Major objections remain relating to clinical and quality
matters for Xilonix
* Xbiotech Inc- Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues in
connection with company's marketing authorization application
for Xilonix
* No objections remain regarding non-clinical aspects of
co's marketing authorization application for Xilonix
* Xbiotech Inc - Company believes CHMP's requests are
addressable
* Xbiotech - Plans to submit responses to List Of
Outstanding Issues within 60 days, in line with updated
regulatory timetable.
