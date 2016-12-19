UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
(Corrects currency to euros from zlotys in headline and third bullet point.)
Dec 19 Echo Investment SA :
* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement with IREEF - Strykow Propco for sale of real estate known as Q22 project in Warsaw
* The price for real estate is 230.3 million euros net ($241.0 million)
* To receive remuneration for finishing work in the building of up to 3.1 million euros
($1 = 0.9557 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.