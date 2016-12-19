(Corrects currency to euros from zlotys in headline and third bullet point.)

Dec 19 Echo Investment SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement with IREEF - Strykow Propco for sale of real estate known as Q22 project in Warsaw

* The price for real estate is 230.3 million euros net ($241.0 million)

* To receive remuneration for finishing work in the building of up to 3.1 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9557 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)