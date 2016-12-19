UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Eurocent SA :
* Said on Friday that its unit, Raven 2 sp. z o.o., bought from ERC Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety 30.5 million shares of Luxembourg-based Toucan 1 SCSp (Toucan 1) for 31.2 million zlotys ($7.38 million)
* Shares represent 99.99 pct stake of Toucan 1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.2267 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.