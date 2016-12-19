Dec 19AMS AG :

* Said on Friday has decided to withdraw from envisaged wafer fabrication facility project where ams was project partner to the State of New York (USA) amid further delays outside of ams' control

* This decision will have no impact on Ams' stated financial targets of 30% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) revenue growth for the coming three years and 30% operating (EBIT) margin from 2019 onwards

