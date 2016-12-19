Dec 19Areal Immobilien und Beteiligungs-AG :

* Said on Saturday Annual General Meeting resolved to transfer the shares of the minority shareholders of AREAL Immobilien und Beteiligungs-AG to Thelen Holding GmbH against the granting of an appropriate cash compensation (squeeze-out)

