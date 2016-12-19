UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
(Adds shareholder vote on merger expected in 2018)
Dec 19 Immofinanz AG :
* Adjusts the preliminary timetable for the planned merger with CA Immobilien Anlagen
* Reason is planned divestment of Immofinanz's Russian property portfolio, which is a condition for merger of two companies
* The recent stabilisation of the economy in Russia has contributed to this decision
* Structured bidding process for Immofinanz's Moscow shopping centers is scheduled to start at beginning of 2017. According to current estimates, transaction should close in 2017
* The detailed merger discussions between Immofinanz and CA Immo will be rescheduled until the separation of Immofinanz's Russian portfolio is completed
* The shareholder meetings to vote on the merger are expected, from the current point of view, to take place in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia and Vienna newsrooms)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.