Dec 19 MBF Group SA :

* Signs framework agreements with Mediatorship Insurance Group Sp. z o.o. and Luxury Trade Sp. z o.o., estimated proceeds from deals in 2017 to amount to c. 1.2 million zlotys ($283,815.43) Source text for Eikon: [ID:nEM1975564 Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2281 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)