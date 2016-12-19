UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 MBF Group SA :
* Signs framework agreements with Mediatorship Insurance Group Sp. z o.o. and Luxury Trade Sp. z o.o., estimated proceeds from deals in 2017 to amount to c. 1.2 million zlotys ($283,815.43) Source text for Eikon: [ID:nEM1975564 Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2281 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.