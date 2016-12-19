UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Fibra HD Servicios SC :
* Said on Friday completes purchase of industrial warehouse of 11,255 square meters in Manzanillo, Colima for 153.6 million Mexican pesos ($7.5 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2hRaik1
Further company coverage:
($1 = 20.4250 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.